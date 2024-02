Last week, the Minister for Health, Care and Business attended the Annual Dinner of the Gibraltar Society of Accountants where she delivered the welcome address.

In her address, the Minister highlighted the crucial role of accountants in upholding Gibraltar's financial integrity and how their professionalism contributes significantly to the reputation and stability of our financial services industry, both locally and internationally.

