Our local diversity up the Rock

In my Opinion by Catherine Nuza
When exploring the Rock you can find some creatures there that many never knew even existed. If you are wanted to check out the wildlife up the Rock it is extremely important that you don’t disturb the animal or its habitat in anyway.
In the springtime, Upper Rock in the Nature Reserve comes into its own with the appearance of the Gibraltarian Candytuft, which adds to the beauty and diversity of the local flora and fauna.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
27-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR