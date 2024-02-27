Government announces medical insurance scheme for elderly in Spain

Senior citizens who travel to Spain will soon be able to register for emergency medical insurance cover. This was announced by Minister Nigel Feetham MP in the Gibraltar Parliament yesterday.

It follows an agreement with Whiterock Insurance through a captive insurance vehicle whereby the Government will insure its obligations to third parties. The measure is intended to close a gap created after Brexit whereby persons of a certain age suddenly found themselves unable to obtain reasonable medical cover when travelling to Spain.

