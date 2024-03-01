Gibraltar is a magnet for insurance operators

The government and the trade association Insurtech UK have announced the renewal of the Statement of Intent between both parties that was initially entered into three years ago, in what is a massive boost for the insurtech sector.

It’s a renewed relationship that will increase support for UK-based insurtech companies seeking authorisation in Gibraltar, and the partnership is also designed to open up opportunities for Gibraltar licensed firms in the UK.According to research from management consultants McKinsey and Company, the UK is a global insurtech leader, and is second only to the Silicon Valley in this market contributing £5 billion to the UK economy.

01-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR