UK-Spain defence pact will raise concerns in Gibraltar

The recent visit to Gibraltar by Defence Minister James Heappey is a timely reminder that whatever the Foreign Office may agree with the EU about Gibraltar, the Ministry of Defence still has plenty of skin in the game. This is how it should be.

STRATEGIC

The arrival in Gibraltar of HMS Diamond, direct from active service in the Red Sea, has also drawn attention to the strategic location of Gibraltar and its continuing value to the armed forces of the United Kingdom. That message was reinforced further by Mr Heappey’s unexpected arrival which was not officially announced in the usual way.

01-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR