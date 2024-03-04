GIBRALTAR LOOKS FORWARD TO HOSTING MAJOR TOURISM CONFERENCE

Gibraltar can look forward to hosting the Business Travel Association (BTA) annual Autumn Conference after being chosen by the representative of the business travel community to be the venue for the gathering this year.

The Rock has been chosen as the host for several reasons which outstripped the competition to host the event.Gibraltar was seen as the ideal choice due to its strategic location for business, and its general robust economic environment for many industries.The tourism industry has always been a vital part of the economy in Gibraltar, and is widely known to be a growing market for business travel.This was recognised by the BTA, alongside that the financial sector is an anchor for the Gibraltar economy also promoting the territory as a thriving economic hub.

