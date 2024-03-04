Plans for new Parcel Post building

A new parcel post facility building at Bishop Caruana Road has recently filed a full planning application with the Town Planning Department for the construction.
The building would be a three storey office building and would replace the temporary parcel post facility that is currently located on the Rooke site, the latter of which was placed in the location due to the previous building being moved from where the new comprehensive buildings were constructed.
