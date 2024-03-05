Albares asks PP and Vox to back Gibraltar treaty

The Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares yesterday called on the opposition parties to support a Gibraltar treaty. Mr Albares appeared before the EU Committee of the Spanish Congress and Senate.

BALANCED

In a general review of Spanish foreign policy, which included the ongoing negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the EU, Mr Albares once again described the “comprehensive, balanced and generous” potential agreement.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR