Gibraltar buys a billion euros a year from Spain

The economic value of Gibraltar to the Spanish economy is reflected in the latest export figures which have become available. This places Spanish exports to the Rock at around a billion euros a year. In the area of sporting goods, Gibraltar is now in Spain’s top five export markets.
TRADE
The latest freely available import and export figures for official trade between Gibraltar and Spain of £947 million, is in respect of 2021. This put Gibraltar as export market number 41 for Spanish industry out of a possible 222 countries and territories.
05-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR