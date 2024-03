The Gibraltar Fishing Club held another competition once again at the Detached Mole last Sunday the 3rd March.

A total of 22 members took part, regardless of the windy weather, a Club Spokesperson said, adding that fishing was below average as expected with “so many days of north and north-westerly winds which experience has taught us is not very good for fishing.”

07-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR