The Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares set the cat among the pigeons this week when he again referred to the removal of the fence that separates Gibraltar from Spain.

This question has reared its head at different points since the New Year’s Eve Agreement of 2020 mentioned the removal of all physical infrastructure in the area in connection with the proposed abolition of immigration and customs controls.

08-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR