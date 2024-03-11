Government publishes EV Infrastructure Charging Strategy as Net Zero Body convenes again

The Net Zero Delivery Board, chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, met on Tuesday at No 6 Convent Place. The Minister for Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education Prof John Cortes and the Minister for Health, Care and Business Gemma Arias-Vasquez also attended. The Board is comprised of representatives and stakeholders from across Government, agencies and authorities.

The Board were updated by environmental consultancy Ricardo on Gibraltar’s projected emissions through to 2045, and the results of their modelling exercise to identify the areas where action will be most effective, using the concept of ‘carbon budgets’ to demonstrate how emissions can be brought down over time, broken up into 5-year periods. It looked at key areas like recycling, electricity generation and transport.

