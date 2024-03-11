GIBRALTAR MARKS COMMONWEALTH DAY

Monday 11th March marks Commonwealth Day which is celebrated by over 2.6 million people across the Commonwealth Family of Nations. This year’s theme is ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’.

Over the last year, HMGoG has continued its commitment to the Commonwealth by participating in and organising various events.Last week the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Pat Orfila MP, Minister for Housing and the University of Gibraltar attended the British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (‘CWP’) Conference in Malta.

