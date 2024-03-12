Spicing it up for good reasons

 Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - 10:14
Spicing it up for good reasons

In my Opinion by Catherine Nuza

For centuries, herbs and spices have been highly appreciated for their medicinal qualities and taste. Recent studies have confirmed various health advantages, such as cinnamon's ability to lower blood sugar levels and act as an effective anti-diabetic agent.


Cinnamon, a commonly used spice in cooking and baking, is rich in cinnamaldehyde, the compound behind its medicinal benefits. In addition to its anti-diabetic properties, cinnamon has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

