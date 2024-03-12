Docherty pledges UK support for Gibraltar

The weekend wind and rain cleared up yesterday to permit the Minister for Europe Leo Docherty to land in Gibraltar earlier than scheduled on the British Airways flight from London Heathrow. However, given the views expressed on Friday by hardline Eurosceptic MP Bill Cash, the Minister avoided one storm and walked straight into another one.
It became obvious that to a degree the views expressed by Mr Cash hijacked the media strategy for the visit. The concerns he expressed about the Schengen controls, the airport and so-called “level playing field” issues are not dissimilar to the views held by many Brexiteer MPs.
