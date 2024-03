His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the statement from Transparency International on the publication of the Bill for a new Inquiries Act.

The Government has already clarified that the Bill is a direct copy of the more modern UK Inquiries Act.The current version of the Gibraltar Commissions of Inquiries Act dates from 1888, with only minor changes made since then.The UK Act was made in 2005.

13-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR