Minister Orfila Visits Chilton Court

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila, recently met with the Chilton Court Tenants Association on Tuesday. Accompanying the Minister were the Ministry’s Senior Executive Officer, Senior Housing Officials, CEO of the Housing Works Agency and representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Several key points were discussed during the meeting. Firstly, concerns were raised regarding the current entrance to the estate, with particular attention drawn to the unsightly location of the bin area. It has been agreed that steps will be taken to address this issue promptly.

14-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR