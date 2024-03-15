Sixteen New RGP Officers

Sixteen new Royal Gibraltar Police officers marked the end of their Training School with a Passing Out Parade at Central Hall this morning.

Accompanied by music from the Gibraltar Band and Corps of Drums Association, the officers marched into the hall in their traditional tunics and custodian helmets in front of dozens of local dignitaries, friends and family.They were then inspected by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

