Government reassures its tenants that existing sublet policy continues unchanged

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - 11:02
Government reassures its tenants that existing sublet policy continues unchanged

The Department for Housing takes this opportunity to address concerns expressed by its tenants regarding the subletting or unregistered use of Government rental properties.


The Government’s rental housing stock is a valuable local asset in high demand. It is imperative that these properties are allocated fairly to those requiring Government accommodation.
Government tenants' well-being and fair access to much-needed housing are top priorities. Reports of unlawful subletting undermine the housing system's integrity and deprive those genuinely in need.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR