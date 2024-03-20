Questions from Parliament

Last week in Parliament, alongside oral questions which were answered, several written questions were submitted and answered, to do with various local topics.

Youth Clubs were referenced, in particular, a question was asked on when the Government expects to begin the development of the new Laguna Youth Club, set to be located below the pensioner's affordable housing block, alongside how long it would take to be completed.The Youth Club forms part of a new residential building with apartments and a day care centre, an elevated playground area and a car park at 70/23 Winston Churchill Avenue.

