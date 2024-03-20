ROYAL NAVY HMS SCOTT ARRIVES IN GIBRALTAR

On Sunday 17 March 2024, HMS Scott docked in Gibraltar for a routine logistical visit.
Commanded by Commander Sam Nightingale Royal Navy, HMS Scott was built as an ocean survey vessel that was specifically designed to carry the modern High Resolution Multi Beam Sonar System (HRMBSS). This swathe echo sounder is capable of collecting depth information over a strip of the seabed several kilometres wide.
HMS Scott is the largest survey vessel in Western Europe, and the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy. HMS Scott can remain at sea for up to 300 days a year, thanks to her innovative crew rotation system.
