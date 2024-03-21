Action for Housing raises concerns over Rent and Repair scheme implementation

During the 2023 general election campaign the Chief Minister alongside the now Housing Minister Pat Orfila announced a new scheme whereby Government would “make it easier to rent a government home which might need to be repaired, in the new ‘lease and repair’ option.”

In February Minister Orfila announced the ‘Rent & Repair’ scheme in Parliament and advised the public to call the Housing Department or visit the counters to register their interest. To date we are receiving complaints from the public that calls to the department are not being answered. Some visit the counters but they are told by staff that they had not been briefed about the scheme.

