This year, the Supported Needs and Disability Office from the Ministry of Equality have produced a video campaign with the aim being for people around the world to ‘End the Stereotypes’, and to relay the message that we are all capable of achieving greatness when given the right opportunities.Yesterday evening, the Moorish Castle was lit up to mark World Down Syndrome Day and it should serve as a reminder of the importance of creating a more fair society for all.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR