There is a sense of urgency without a sense of action

by Carmen Gomez
Reading through the UK-EU negotiations debated recently at the UK Parliament, it struck me that the parlance is very similar to that of the House of Commons.
Apart from which I noted that when a matter to do with Gibraltar comes up, there are usually sadly, not many people in attendance. When I say that the debate is similar, I mean by this that there are questions asked which do not then carry the required answer in their reply, but rather a `thank you` for having asked it.
22-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR