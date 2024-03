At approximately 03.30hrs on Tuesday 19th March 2024, a locally registered private vehicle was observed driving at speed along North Mole Road.

A Customs Marine Section patrol car, transferring Officers via land, followed the vehicle into Neil Pinero Road were a large group of individuals was seen to approach it.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR