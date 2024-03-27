Beach Facilities available at Camp Bay during Easter and weekends in the lead up to the Bathing Season

Gibraltar’s beaches will be operating limited Lifeguard and Beach attendance services as from Easter this year. Lifeguards will be deployed at all beaches during the Easter weekend and all weekends thereafter until the summer bathing season officially begins.

The GSLA Bathing Pavillion, and Europa Pool will remain closed until the Bathing Season officially starts in June. Likewise, the swimming pools at Camp Bay will not be opened until essential maintenance works are completed. Unfortunately, during the months of April and May, Gibraltar beaches are still prone to storm damage and this makes it very difficult to set up pool facilities before the summer.



The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Department of the Environment have this year worked together to ensure that persons with disabilities also have some access to the sea as from Easter. Arrangements have therefore been made to have Beach Attendants available at Camp Bay during the Easter Weekend and all weekends thereafter until the official bathing season starts.



Camp Bay will offer:

1. Trained beach attendants that will assist persons with mobility issues when going into the

sea.

2. Amphibious wheelchairs to access the sea.

3. Showers for those who do not wish to go into the sea.

4. Changing Place facilities which are open all year round for RADAR key holders.

5. Accessible parking bays which are already in situ.



Once the official bathing season begins, all beaches, with the exception of Sandy Bay and Little Bay, will have the Accessible Stations open.



Minister for responsibility for Disability, the Minister for Equality, the Hon. Christian Santos, MP, said: “There are many people who enjoy going to the beach, not only during the summer months, but also during the weekends in the lead up to the summer. With this in mind, we thought it is important to have a beach with the accessible facilities open and available. This, I am sure, will be greatly welcomed by those in our community who may require the facilities and would like to enjoy a day at the beach with their loved ones. I must thank everyone, working behind the scenes, who have made this possible.”

Minister responsible for beaches, the Minister for the Environment, the Hon. Dr John Cortes, said “Despite the official bathing season starting in June, Gibraltar’s beach culture begins as soon as warm weather allows. It is important for all of us to strive to make activities that we all take for granted as inclusive as possible. By including an accessible service as from the Easter weekend, we are ensuring that all sectors of our community automatically have the chance to enjoy the upcoming warmer months by the sea with their families or friends.

For further information regarding the accessibility features at our beaches, please call 200 71648.

27-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR