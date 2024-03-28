by MEGAN STRINGER
Though today is Maundy Thursday, which means that the community here in Gibraltar will most likely be preparing for the Easter weekend, today is also an important awareness event – this being Wear a Hat Day 2024.
The day is an annual awareness event where the local community are encouraged to wear a hat of any kind to raise awareness of brain tumours and research on them, as well as fundraise for brain tumour charities.
28-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR