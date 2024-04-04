HIKING WEEKEND FOR AIR CADETS

Thirteen cadets from the No 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps spent a recent weekend hiking in Finca, La Alcaidesa, Spain.
Equipped with heavy backpacks and hiking boots, the group, who were conducting their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, split into two teams and began their walk.
Filled with purposeful activities, outdoor navigation challenges, and unforgettable moments in nature, the cadets followed carefully planned routes which both groups had worked on before reaching the campsite.
