THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH’S INTERNATIONAL AWARD - GIBRALTAR PRACTICE JOURNEY

This ‘long’ weekend, 4th to 7th April, a group of 11 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are undertaking their GOLD AWARD, travel to Spain to undertake the Practice Journey for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to the “Serranía de Ronda” to hike in the area of Cortes de La Frontera, Montejaque and Ronda. The hikes each day will be about 20 kilometres so that the participants get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their Qualifying Adventurous Journey.

04-04-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR