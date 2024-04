Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, have yesterday (9th April), commenting on the announcement made by the Minister for Health regarding a consultation on a restructure in the Health & Care Sector

, stated that the commitment sought by the union and provided by the Ministry around no job losses is critical for the success of any potential restructure.

