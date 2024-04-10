“Gibraltar Espanol” remark was humorous says EU Commission

 Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - 09:48

The fallout from the “Gibraltar Espanol” remark made last week by Greek Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas resurfaced in a press conference in Brussels on Monday.


A French journalist asked the European Commission a pointed question. “During the weekend, the Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas has said that Gibraltar is Spanish. Last time I checked it wasn’t. Do you have any comments in that regard?”.


