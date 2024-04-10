CHALLENGE IN BRUSSELS TO GIBRALTAR REMOVAL FROM EU “GREY LIST”

Vox has formally objected to the removal of Gibraltar from the EU “grey list” of jurisdictions regarding anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing.

The party has filed a Motion for a Resolution of the European Parliament which effectively calls for the European Commission to reverse its decision.



RESOLVED

Gibraltar was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list of countries under increased monitoring in June 2022. This came about largely as a result of a series of technicalities which have since been resolved, and the Rock was removed from that list in February of this year.

