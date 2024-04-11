GGCA meeting with Minister for Health on GHA-Care Agency proposed merger

The GGCA met with the Minister for Health yesterday in relation to the proposed merger of the Care Agency into the GHA. We feel that it is important for all stakeholders, including the GGCA, to be included in

The consultation process to ensure that all perspectives and concerns are taken into consideration.

With the GGCA representing a majority of social workers and administrators within its membership, our involvement in the discussions is crucial for a comprehensive and inclusive consultation process. By actively engaging with the Minister for Health and participating in the consultation, the GCA can help ensure that the interests of our members are represented and that any potential impacts of the merger are thoroughly considered.

