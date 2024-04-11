Picardo broadcast on Treaty and McGrail

The following is the text of a party political broadcast delivered by Party Leader and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last night.
My dear fellow Gibraltarians, Now that Easter has passed, Ramadan has ended and our families are settling back into the new school term, this is an important week for our nation for two, main, reasons.
The first is the start of the Inquiry, at last, into the early retirement of the former Commissioner Ian McGrail.
The second, but more important matter, relates to the progress being
made in the Treaty negotiations with the EU.