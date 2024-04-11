ANDORRA AND EU TO NEGOTIATE BORDER CONTROL

The European Council has authorised the opening of negotiations with Andorra to manage the land borders of that territory with Spain and France.

This was not part of the Association Agreement concluded between them in December and the border issues are being dealt with separately.



MOBILITY

The parallels with Gibraltar are difficult to draw, given that the situations are not the identical. Here the emphasis has always been to secure a mobility deal centred on the movement of persons between Gibraltar and Spain. Andorra is not a member of the European Union or of the Schengen area, however, the way into the territory is through France or Spain. MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION



