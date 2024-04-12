RGP Long Service Medals

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers received their Overseas Territories Police Long Service & Good Conduct Medals and Clasps during a special ceremony at the Convent on Thursday morning.

The medals were presented by His Excellency The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steele in the presence of RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger and are awarded to officers who have completed 18 years of service with good conduct.A first and second clasp are also awarded after 25 years and 30 years of service.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION