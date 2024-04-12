TREATY SUMMIT IN BRUSSELS TODAY

A week ago, “The Times” broke the news of a high-powered political summit in Brussels to bring together all the loose ends of a Gibraltar treaty.

This has been confirmed this week by the different participants. That meeting is happening today, amidst mounting speculation that white smoke may well finally appear from the negotiating room.





OUTSTANDING

The Government have already announced that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will be in Brussels, together will the Attorney General and the Chief Secretary. The indications are that, alongside Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, they will seek to find consensus on the treaty issues which remain outstanding. On the other side of the table will be Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and the EU Commissioner with responsibility for relations with the United Kingdom Maroš Sefcovic. Both of them have made positive comments about the state of play of the negotiations as the endgame approaches.

TECHNICAL

The four sides will seek to give a final push to the outstanding issues that officials have been unable to settle.

