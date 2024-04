The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met with the Foreign Secretary the Rt Hon Lord Cameron in advance of their meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Maroš Šefčovič and Spanish For

eign Secretary José Manuel Albares this afternoon. Gibraltar has been working hand-in-glove with the UK FCDO throughout the negotiation process. The morning meeting of the UK and Gibraltar delegations included the Deputy Chief Minister, the Attorney General and the Chief Secretary among others.