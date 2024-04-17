Launch of Paths

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture, and Tourism is delighted to introduce PATHS, an initiative designed to upskill individuals professionally, to bridge gaps in the workforce and make positive impacts to lives.

PATHS, or Professional Advancement through Holistic Skills, represents a paradigm shift in training and development. The programme will empower and upskill individuals and pave the way for a more inclusive and resilient workforce.

