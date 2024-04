His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel, is opening The Convent to the public on Wednesday 8th May so that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the garden.

The Convent will be open from 11:00 to 18:00. Admission will be free of charge but there will be a donation box, and any money received will go to local charities.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-04-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR